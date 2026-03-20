(BIVN) – Sherry Bird has been officially confirmed and sworn-in as the new deputy chief of the Hawaiʻi Police Department. She is the first woman to serve as deputy chief in the 83-year history of the department.
Bird was confirmed by the Hawai‘i County Police Commission during its monthly meeting on Friday in Kona, and then sworn-in by Mayor Kimo Alameda’s executive assistant Micah Alameda during a private ceremony in the Mayor’s office in Kona.
The police department says the private swearing-in was attended by her family and members of the department’s command staff. A larger public swearing-in ceremony will be announced at a future date.
From the Hawaiʻi Police:
Bird became the department’s highest-ranking woman in the department’s history when she was promoted to assistant chief of the Administrative Services Bureau in February 2025. In that role she oversees the Special Response Team, Administrative Services Division, Technical Services Division, and the Human Resources and Finance Sections. She previously served as major of the Administrative Services Division, which includes the Training Section, Word Processing Center, and the Accreditation, Safety, and Community Relations sections.
During her 28-year tenure, Bird has also served as major of Area II (Kona) Field Operations Bureau, overseeing West Hawai‘i districts. Her prior assignments include patrol captain for South Kohala, lieutenant in Area II Criminal Investigation Division and Vice, detective in Area II Vice, officer in the Criminal Intelligence Unit, and patrol officer in North Kohala and Kona.
“Deputy Chief Bird’s appointment reflects her dedication, professionalism, and decades of service to our island,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “She is a proven leader who understands our community and will continue to strengthen public safety across Hawaiʻi Island.”
Police Chief Reed K. Mahuna emphasized Bird’s experience and leadership, stating, “Deputy Chief Bird brings a tremendous breadth and depth of experience, with a strong foundation in both administrative leadership and field operations. This is a historic day for our department, and we hope her achievement inspires more women to pursue a career in law enforcement and leadership within the Hawaiʻi Police Department.”
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Bird was confirmed as deputy chief by the Hawai‘i County Police Commission during its monthly meeting held on Friday.