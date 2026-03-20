(BIVN) – Sherry Bird has been officially confirmed and sworn-in as the new deputy chief of the Hawaiʻi Police Department. She is the first woman to serve as deputy chief in the 83-year history of the department.

Bird was confirmed by the Hawai‘i County Police Commission during its monthly meeting on Friday in Kona, and then sworn-in by Mayor Kimo Alameda’s executive assistant Micah Alameda during a private ceremony in the Mayor’s office in Kona.

The police department says the private swearing-in was attended by her family and members of the department’s command staff. A larger public swearing-in ceremony will be announced at a future date.

From the Hawaiʻi Police:

Bird became the department’s highest-ranking woman in the department’s history when she was promoted to assistant chief of the Administrative Services Bureau in February 2025. In that role she oversees the Special Response Team, Administrative Services Division, Technical Services Division, and the Human Resources and Finance Sections. She previously served as major of the Administrative Services Division, which includes the Training Section, Word Processing Center, and the Accreditation, Safety, and Community Relations sections.