(BIVN) – A food and beverage service is being sought for the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area, formerly Mauna Kea State Park, along the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

The County of Hawai‘i has posted an Invitation for Bids, or IFB, seeking a qualified contractor to serve food and beverages and provide other services at the park.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

The proposal calls for a contractor to operate a concession out of the old park headquarters. The 2,350-square-foot building includes an equipped kitchen, restrooms, a main room, office space, and storage space. “This is an exciting opportunity that can benefit many people in our community, including travelers making the journey on Saddle Road and campers staying in the cabins at Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “It also has the potential to be a great business opportunity for the right entrepreneur, and we hope to receive many qualified applications.” The IFB is posted on the County of Hawai‘i Procurement Portal at the following link. The IFB includes detailed specifications, the requirements for bidders, and important dates in the bid process.

The County says that, among other requirements, the contractor will:

Open the facility for business daily, beginning no later than 6 a.m. and closing no earlier than 8 p.m.

Offer at least one hot meal during certain hours and sell other refreshments.

Sell and rent items that benefit campers at the cabins.

Provide key management services for bunkhouse units, cabin units, the dining hall and other facilities.

The County says the term of the contract shall be for a period of two years with the potential for renewal up to three additional one-year periods.

Timeline

Pre-Bid Site Visits (Non-Mandatory): 12 p.m. March 31 and 12 p.m. April 7.

12 p.m. March 31 and 12 p.m. April 7. Question Submission Deadline: 11:59 p.m. April 7.

11:59 p.m. April 7. Notice of Intention to Bid (Notarized) Deadline: 4:30 p.m. April 24.

4:30 p.m. April 24. Bid Bonds Deadline: 2 p.m. April 30.

2 p.m. April 30. Submission Deadline: 2 p.m. April 30.

For more information, visit the County of Hawai‘i Purchasing Division’s webpage or contact Purchasing Agent Stephanie Letro at (808) 961-8231.