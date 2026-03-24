(BIVN) – The Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium was knocked out of service during Monday’s lightning storm.

The County of Hawaiʻi announced Tuesday that the popular Hilo pool is closed until further notice. The pool pump was damaged during the March 23rd lightning storm. The storm was a part of the second kona low system to batter the state this month.

“With the pool pump inoperable, the County Department of Parks and Recreation closed the facility on Tuesday, March 24,” a County news release stated. “After consulting with an electrician and a pool pump repair contractor, it was determined the pump needs to be removed and repaired, a process that is now underway.”

The pool could be closed for at least two weeks, the County anticipates.

Staff and some aquatics programs that were scheduled for Kawamoto pool are being reassigned to NAS Swimming Pool, officials say.