(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, and the estimated start of the next episode of high lava fountaining has again been pushed back.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says models based on summit inflation indicate that episode 44 is likely to start between April 6 and April 14.

The UWD tiltmeter has recorded an estimated 17.7 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of episode 43 on March 10. Scientists note this is a gain of 0.9 microradians in the last 24 hours, which is a slight drop from the day before.

“Moderate to strong glow was observed at both vents overnight,” the Observatory wrote on Saturday morning. “Glow from the north vent was nearly continuous, whereas the south vent glow faded in and out through the night. Currently, both vents are emitting gas plumes.”

“Seismic tremor is continuous with no bursts,” the USGS HVO stated. “Two earthquakes were recorded at the summit during the past day.”



The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.