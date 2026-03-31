(BIVN) – A Temporary Water Discoloration Notice has been issued for an area of Waimea, after reports of water discoloration from the Lālāmilo Farm Lots to the Lakeland Subdivision areas.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says it is currently flushing the water system and investigating the possible cause of the discolored water.

“Recent routine water quality samples from DWS’ South Kohala (Waimea-Kamuela) water system have been normal, and there is no reason to believe the water is contaminated,” the Water Supply notice stated. “The DWS’ water system meets the State and Federal Drinking Water Regulations and thus the water is safe to drink.”

The water department says it will be conducting additional water quality testing in the area this week, out of an abundance of caution.

The Department of Water Supply provided this additional information:



What to Do If You Experience Discolored Water at your tap:

Run Cold Water: Run your cold water tap (at the lowest point in your home, like a bathtub) for 5–10 minutes until it runs clear.

Do Not Use Hot Water: Avoid hot water taps to keep sediment out of your water heater.

Wait and Retry: If it does not clear, wait 1–2 hours and try again.

Avoid Laundry: Do not wash light-colored clothes to avoid staining.

Report the Issue:



If the water does not clear after flushing, please report it immediately so DWS crews can flush water mains in your area. Please call DWS’ Water Quality Assurance and Control Branch at (808) 961-8670 or Waimea Operations Baseyard at (808) 887-3030 or email dws@hawaiidws.org. To report any after-hours emergencies, please call (808) 961-8790.