(BIVN) – Eleven wanted individuals, some known to be armed and dangerous, were arrested during an island-wide law enforcement operation last week.

The Hawai‘i Police Department worked with various state and federal agencies to make the arrests, which led to the recovery of illegal narcotics, as well as a stolen vehicle.

The joint operation also involved the participation of the United States Marshals Service Hawaiʻi Fugitive Task Force, the Hawaiʻi DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, the State of Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement’s Sheriff Division, and the United States Secret Service.

Included in the arrest was 79-year-old Jong Man Kim, who was recently indicted by a Kona grand jury and charged with Murder in the Second Degree in connection with the June 2024 death of his wife in Mountain View.

Police say the following individuals were arrested and charged for various offenses in East Hawai’i:

Anthony K. Hatori of Hilo, age 57, was charged with:

(4 counts) Summons or arrest of defendant on probation; commitment without bail

His bail was set at $600,000.

Abcde Mapuana Masuno of Hilo, age 35, was charged with:

Summons or arrest on probation no bail

(2 counts)Third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

Second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

First-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

Third-degree promotion of detrimental drug

Held without bail pending initial court appearance.

Jong Man Kim of Kurtistown, age 79, was charged with:

Second-degree murder

His bail was set at $1,500,000.

Alden Alexander Pauline III of Kea‘au, age 32, was charged with:

Violations of conditions of release on bail, recognizance, or supervised release

His bail was set at $5,000.

Daesyn Pacheco Muragin of Mountain View, age 35, was charged with:

(3 counts) Violations of conditions of release on bail, recognizance, or supervised release

His bail was set at $450,000.

Ewalani Kailiwai of Hilo, age 38, was charged with:

(4 counts) Third-degree theft

Second-degree theft

(4 counts) Third-degree identity theft

Second-degree identity theft

Theft of credit card

Second-degree forgery

(5 counts) Fraudulent use of a credit card

Unauthorized possession of confidential personal information

Her bail was set at $75,000.

Eduardo Lopez Jr. of Kea‘au, age 41, was charged with:

Probation/supervised release violation

He was held without bail and transported by US Marshals to the Federal Detention Center on Oahu.

The following individuals were arrested and charged for various offenses in West Hawai‘i:

Melissa Christina Calpito of Kurtistown, age 43, was charged with:

Criminal contempt of court

Her bail was set at $300.

Zachary Blue Danielson of Ocean View, age 44, was charged with:

Violations of conditions of release on bail, recognizance, or supervised release

Held without bail pending initial court appearance.

Ross Richard Piper of Ocean View, age 44, was charged with:

Summons or Arrest of Defendant on Probation; Commitment without Bail

His bail was set at $2,000.

Kelvin K. Malakaua of Kailua-Kona, age 33, was charged with:

Third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine)

Third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug (fentanyl)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

His bail was set at $6,000.