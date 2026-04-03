(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda has vetoed Bill 127, recently passed by the Hawaiʻi County Council, which would have established a Construction Code Commission.

The bill, introduced by Puna councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz and Kohala councilman James Hustace, would have established the new commission to advise the Mayor, Council, and Department of Public Works on the adoption, updating, amendment, and interpretation of the County construction codes.

Mayor Alameda said in a news release that he supports the bill’s intent, but “has concerns about adding another permanent commission,” noting that the County currently provides administrative support to 36 active boards and commissions, which include more than 200 volunteer positions in total.

“Rather than adding a new permanent commission, we should pursue targeted, practical solutions,” Mayor Alameda said. “A task force charged with making focused recommendations for improving our construction codes would advance the same goals without adding to administrative costs and obligations.”

This is the second veto of Mayor Alameda’s term.

The Bill passed the Council on final reading with 7 votes in favor. Hilo councilmember Dennis “Fresh” Onishi was the only “no” vote, while Kona councilmember Rebecca Villegas was absent.