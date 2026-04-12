(BIVN) – The Oʻahu-based Hālau Hi‘iakaināmakalehua took 1st Place Overall in the 2026 Merrie Monarch Festival, which concluded with the third and final night of hula competition in Hilo on Saturday night.

Under the direction of Kumu Robert Keano Ka‘upu IV, Hālau Hi‘iakaināmakalehua also earned 1st Place Kāne Overall, 1st Place Kāne ʻAuana, 1st Place Kāne Kahiko, and 1st Place Wahine Kahiko.

Faith Kealohapauʻole Paredes of the Maui-based Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi was named Miss Aloha Hula 2026 on Thursday night.

The 63rd Merrie Monarch Festival ran from April 5 to April 11, 2026. The Hawaiian cultural event is held each spring in Hilo, with hula competition taking place at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium.