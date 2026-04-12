(BIVN) – A comprehensive tree maintenance project at Lili‘uokalani Gardens in Hilo will get underway on Monday, April 13.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation says the project includes trimming and maintenance work on all of the trees throughout the 24-acre park on the Waiākea Peninsula. The work is “intended to safeguard park users, ensure the long-term health of the trees, and enhance the character and beauty of the park,” the County says.

According to the County:

The upcoming project will be performed by licensed tree trimming contractor Ashton’s Landscape & Tree Service under the supervision of an ISA certified arborist. The project is expected to last 45 days, with work occurring Mondays-Fridays (excluding state holidays) between the hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Safety zones will be established using signage and barricades in the areas where the work is occurring, and Lihiwai Street may be closed periodically during the project as conditions warrant to ensure the park users’ and the contractor’s safety. Park visitors are asked to exercise caution, heed posted safety warnings, respect work areas, and follow all directives from the contractor.

County officials say this is the second significant tree maintenance project at Lili‘uokalani Gardens in the past year. The first, focused on removing and trimming trees that posed immediate safety hazards, took place in July 2025.