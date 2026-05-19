Hawaiʻi Mayor Requests State Help To Reduce Traffic Deaths

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County mayor is requesting assistance from State officials to improve traffic safety, following a recent spate of fatalities on Big Island highways.

Mayor Kimo Alameda made a number of specific requests in a letter to Governor Josh Green, and – along with other Hawaiʻi County public safety officials – promoted a “drive safe and make it home” message on Tuesday.

“This is a public safety emergency for our community,” Mayor Alameda said in a news release. “We are asking the State to work with the County on urgent messaging, enforcement, engineering, and education strategies to prevent more lives from being lost on Saddle Road and other highways.”

Two people were killed in a May 5th crash on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, followed by another double fatality on the same cross-island highway on May 15th. There have been 8 traffic deaths on Hawaiʻi island in the past two weeks.

In his letter to Governor Green, Mayor Alameda emphasized the County seeks “a unified, multi-agency approach to reduce traffic fatalities, and stands ready to provide support with increased police presence, community education and identification of priority areas.” Specifically, Alameda asked the State for:

Installation of solar-powered radar signs to encourage speed compliance.

Posting of signage near known crash hotspots to discourage risky passing maneuvers.

Inspections, and if necessary, repairs to drainage and pavement conditions at mile markers 13-16 and 44-47 on DKI Highway to reduce the risk of hydroplaning.

Addition of signs encouraging slower vehicles to keep to the right lane and marked turnouts for slower vehicles.

Installation of rumble strips and reflective delineators in high-risk stretches of DKI Highway until permanent improvements can be made.

The mayor appeared in a video that was shared with media, in which he appeared with Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen, Police Chief Reed Mahuna, and Temporary Fire Chief Daniel Volpe, urging residents to do their part to make Hawaiʻi Island roads safer.

“Most happen because someone is rushing, trying to overtake when it is not safe,” added Police Chief Mahuna. “Oncoming traffic, blind curves, wet roads, that split second isn’t worth a life.”