Kapaʻau Man Arrested, Charged With Various Offenses

(BIVN) – A North Kohala appeared in court yesterday, after he was arrested earlier this week and charged for various offenses, following alleged domestic incidents.
38-year-old Jesse Tamashiro-Aiona of Kapa‘au made his initial appearance in Kona District Court, where a judge reduced his bail from $73,000 to $20,000 and ordered him to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 22, 2026.
Prosecutors say Tamashiro-Aiona was arrested following domestic incidents on May 17, 2026 at a Kynnersley Road residence and May 18, 2026 at a Kolonahe Street residence.
“According to police reports, Tamashiro-Aiona threw a hammer at his girlfriend and brandished a box cutter with the blade exposed,” stated the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Kelden Waltjen. “Officers later executed a search warrant upon a Kynnersley Road residence where they recovered an unregistered Ruger mini-14, .223 caliber, semi-automatic rifle.”
According to the prosecutors:
As the Complaint alleges, Tamashiro-Aiona is charged with Criminal Property Damage in the Third Degree, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree (use of a dangerous instrument, a hammer, mallet, or a box cutter), Ownership or Possession of Firearm Prohibited (prior felony convictions), Permit to Acquire, and Registration Mandatory.
The most serious offense, Ownership or Possession Prohibited, is a class B felony offense and carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term. Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree is a class C felony offense and carries a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The initial arrest was made by Officer Dale Ku, North Kohala Patrol and the felony investigation was led by Detective Carrie Akina, Area II Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kate Perazich.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.