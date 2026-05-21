Kapaʻau Man Arrested, Charged With Various Offenses

(BIVN) – A North Kohala appeared in court yesterday, after he was arrested earlier this week and charged for various offenses, following alleged domestic incidents.

38-year-old Jesse Tamashiro-Aiona of Kapa‘au made his initial appearance in Kona District Court, where a judge reduced his bail from $73,000 to $20,000 and ordered him to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 22, 2026.

Prosecutors say Tamashiro-Aiona was arrested following domestic incidents on May 17, 2026 at a Kynnersley Road residence and May 18, 2026 at a Kolonahe Street residence.

“According to police reports, Tamashiro-Aiona threw a hammer at his girlfriend and brandished a box cutter with the blade exposed,” stated the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Kelden Waltjen. “Officers later executed a search warrant upon a Kynnersley Road residence where they recovered an unregistered Ruger mini-14, .223 caliber, semi-automatic rifle.”

According to the prosecutors: