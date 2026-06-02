Emergency Water Shut-off Planned for Milo Street in Keaʻau

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply has issued an Emergency Water Shut-off Notice for an area of Keaʻau.

The water department will be temporarily turn off water services along Milo Street, including for Keaʻau Middle School, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2nd, in order to perform emergency repairs to a leaking waterline.

The department will station a water tanker for the public’s use on Milo Street, at the dead end located on the west side of Kea‘au-Pahoa Bypass Road.

From the Department of Water Supply: