Emergency Water Shut-off Planned for Milo Street in Keaʻau

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply has issued an Emergency Water Shut-off Notice for an area of Keaʻau.
The water department will be temporarily turn off water services along Milo Street, including for Keaʻau Middle School, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2nd, in order to perform emergency repairs to a leaking waterline.
The department will station a water tanker for the public’s use on Milo Street, at the dead end located on the west side of Kea‘au-Pahoa Bypass Road.
From the Department of Water Supply:
Affected customers are asked to take any and all precautions necessary to protect their property and facilities including, but not limited to, disabling electrical power to pumps and/or any other devices whose normal operation may be dependent on water pressure and/or water supply, and which might be damaged if automatically energized during the water shutoff.
Also, affected customers should set aside drinking water ahead of time to meet their essential water needs until normal service resumes.
Upon resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned, during which time affected customers may notice turbid and/or discolored water. Customers may also notice trapped air in their plumbing, which will be released as they initially use water.
Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. If you have any questions, please call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hours emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.