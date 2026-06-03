Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park To Hold Talk Story Sessions in Kaʻū

(BIVN) – Two talk story sessions will be held in this month concerning National Park Service lands in Kaʻū.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is seeking public feedback on the Comprehensive Site Management Plan and Environmental Assessment for the Kahuku Unit.

The comment period for the plan and the EA started on Tuesday, June 2, and will close on July 1st.

“The plan proposes increases in visitor access and recreational opportunities, including a day-use permit system for Kahuku-Pōhue,” a National Park Service media release explains. “The plan includes protection for the diverse natural and cultural resources of the area.”

The Kahuku Unit of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park includes Upper and Lower Kahuku mauka of Highway 11, and Kahuku-Pōhue (makai of the highway).

Anyone interested in participating can:

Attend a talk story session:

Saturday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kahuku Visitor Contact Station, Māmalahoa Highway (Hwy 11) near mile marker 70.5.

Tuesday, June 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nāʻālehu Community Center, 95-5635 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd.

Review the Project/EA and submit comments online: