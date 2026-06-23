4th of July Firework Permits Available on June 29

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department says firework permits for the upcoming 4th of July celebration will be available at various locations starting on Monday, June 29.

Permits and firecrackers may be purchased from June 29th through 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at the following locations only:

Hilo

TNT Tent – Safeway Parking Lot, 381 E. Makaʻala St.

TNT Tent – Walmart Parking Lot, 325 E. Makaʻala St.



Keaʻau

TNT Tent – Greenhouse Specialist Parking Lot, 16-711 Milo St.



Kona

TNT Tent – Walmart Parking Lot, 75-1015 Henry St.



Waimea

TNT Tent – Bikes Hawaiʻi Parking Lot, 64-1007 Māmalahoa Highway.

From the Hawaiʻi Fire Department:

Each permit costs $25 and will enable the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers. Permits will be issued to people 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable and non-refundable. Permits are not required for novelties and paperless firecrackers. Firecrackers (with a valid permit), and consumer fireworks are allowed to be set off during the approved hours of 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4 only. Please be advised that it is unlawful to buy, sell, possess, or set off any Aerial Luminary Device such as Sky Lanterns and Hawaiʻi Lanterns. Any person in possession of any Aerial Luminary Device, who would like to dispose of it with amnesty, can contact Fireworks Auditor William Aiona via email to fireprevention@hawaii.gov or via phone 808-932-2911.

Officials also remind it is illegal for anyone to:

Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any fireworks;

Throw fireworks from a vehicle;

Set off any fireworks at any time not within the time allowed;

Set off any fireworks within 1,000 feet of any operating hospital, nursing home, home for the elderly or animal hospital;

Set off any fireworks in or on any school building or property;

Set off any fireworks on any highway, alley, street, sidewalk or other public way; in any park, or within 1,000 feet of a church during the periods when services are held.

It is illegal for any person to offer for sale, sell, or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minor to possess, sell, set off, ignite, or otherwise cause any fireworks to explode, except under the immediate supervision of an adult.

The fire department says everyone can do their part prevent fires and injuries by taking these measures:

Have a water hose connected to a water source or a fire extinguisher readily available. Wet down surrounding brush prior to setting off fireworks if need be.

Children playing with fireworks shall be under adult supervision at all times. Even the smallest fireworks can cause serious and sometimes fatal injuries.

Fireworks should be set off in a safe area away from dry grass, buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials.

Dispose of used fireworks properly by soaking in water prior to disposal.

For more information on purchasing firework permits, or tips on the safe use of fireworks, please contact Fireworks Auditor William Aiona at fireprevention@hawaii.gov or 808-932-2911.