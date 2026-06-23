Update on Police Activity on Daniel K. Inouye Highway

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department says it conducted hundreds of traffic stops on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway this past week, resulting in numerous citations for various violations.
From June 15-21, 2026, officers conducted 303 traffic stops and observed numerous traffic-related violations, including:
- 187 speeding violations
- 8 reckless driving violations
- 3 unsafe passing violations
- 83 other traffic violations
Police say there was also one arrest for other offenses during this time period.
The enforcement efforts is part of an “ongoing commitment to reduce injuries and fatalities resulting from motor vehicle crashes” on the cross-island highway.
Since June 4th, officers say they have conducted 1,069 traffic stops along the Daniel K. Inouye Highway and identified numerous violations, including:
- 649 speeding violations
- 17 reckless driving violations
- 6 unsafe passing violations
- 509 other traffic violations
There were also 2 Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant arrests, and 5 arrests for other offenses, during this time.
The Hawaiʻi Police Department added:
The Hawai‘i Police Department reminds drivers that although speeding may seem to save time, the actual time saved is minimal, and when compared to the significant dangers created by driving above the posted speed limit, speeding is not worth the added risk. Higher speeds reduce a driver’s reaction time, require an increased amount of stopping distance, and contributes to the severity of a traffic collision. No amount of time saved is worth endangering lives and obeying posted speed limits remains an essential component of keeping our island’s roadways safe for everyone.
Although this high-visibility enforcement campaign concluded on June 21, 2026, officers will continue conducting proactive traffic enforcement operations along the Daniel K. Inouye Highway to address hazardous driving behaviors. Chief Reed Mahuna emphasized the ongoing commitment, stating: “Tragedies on our roads are preventable and I ask every driver to commit to roadway safety: slow down, eliminate distractions, and always drive sober. Let’s look out for one another, drive defensively, and treat each other with aloha on every journey.”