Update on Police Activity on Daniel K. Inouye Highway

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department says it conducted hundreds of traffic stops on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway this past week, resulting in numerous citations for various violations.

From June 15-21, 2026, officers conducted 303 traffic stops and observed numerous traffic-related violations, including:

187 speeding violations

8 reckless driving violations

3 unsafe passing violations

83 other traffic violations

Police say there was also one arrest for other offenses during this time period.

The enforcement efforts is part of an “ongoing commitment to reduce injuries and fatalities resulting from motor vehicle crashes” on the cross-island highway.

Since June 4th, officers say they have conducted 1,069 traffic stops along the Daniel K. Inouye Highway and identified numerous violations, including:

649 speeding violations

17 reckless driving violations

6 unsafe passing violations

509 other traffic violations

There were also 2 Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant arrests, and 5 arrests for other offenses, during this time.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department added: