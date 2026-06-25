Aircraft Alert Issued For Hawaiʻi Island Ahead of RIMPAC 2026

(BIVN) – An aircraft alert was issued for Hawaiʻi island during the month of July, coinciding with the 2026 Rim of the Pacific exercise, or RIMPAC.

The U.S. Army says there will be increased jet engine and aircraft noise as military aircraft training takes place, to and from the Pōhakuloa Training Area, between July 6 and July 27.

The daily flights to and from Pōhakuloa, from Kaneohe Bay and Kona, will occur from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Various airframes including rotary, fixed and jet, will conduct training flights over Hawaiʻi Island with increased noise during the listed dates and times as part of the Rim of the Pacific exercise,” the Army stated.

“RIMPAC is a biennial, international maritime exercise that sustains cooperative relationships critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes,” the U.S. Army stated. “The exercise includes humanitarian aid and disaster relief training, critical to ensuring military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.”

RIMPAC will bring 31 nations in and around the Hawaiian Islands from June 24 to July 31, 2026, the U.S. Pacific Fleet says. The exercise will feature a multinational force of approximately 40 surface ships, 5 submarines, 140 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel.

The Army says that residents looking to report concerns related to noise or training can contact the U.S. Army Hawai‘i’s Community Concern Line at (808) 787-1529 or usag.hawali.comrel@army.mil.

“Concerns are responded to during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.”, the Army alert stated.