RIMPAC 2014 at Pōhakuloa Training Area, image from video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Jackson

Aircraft Alert Issued For Hawaiʻi Island Ahead of RIMPAC 2026

Big Island Video News

Jun 25, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Jet engine and aircraft noise may increase to and from Pōhakuloa Training Area in July for the 2026 Rim of the Pacific exercise.

(BIVN) – An aircraft alert was issued for Hawaiʻi island during the month of July, coinciding with the 2026 Rim of the Pacific exercise, or RIMPAC. 

The U.S. Army says there will be increased jet engine and aircraft noise as military aircraft training takes place, to and from the Pōhakuloa Training Area, between July 6 and July 27.

The daily flights to and from Pōhakuloa, from Kaneohe Bay and Kona, will occur from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Various airframes including rotary, fixed and jet, will conduct training flights over Hawaiʻi Island with increased noise during the listed dates and times as part of the Rim of the Pacific exercise,” the Army stated.

“RIMPAC is a biennial, international maritime exercise that sustains cooperative relationships critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes,” the U.S. Army stated. “The exercise includes humanitarian aid and disaster relief training, critical to ensuring military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.”

Landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, conducts amphibious operations at Kawaihae Harbor during RIMPAC 2022 on July 24, 2022. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Donita Burks)

RIMPAC will bring 31 nations in and around the Hawaiian Islands from June 24 to July 31, 2026, the U.S. Pacific Fleet says. The exercise will feature a multinational force of approximately 40 surface ships, 5 submarines, 140 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel. 

The Army says that residents looking to report concerns related to noise or training can contact the U.S. Army Hawai‘i’s Community Concern Line at (808) 787-1529 or usag.hawali.comrel@army.mil. 

“Concerns are responded to during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.”, the Army alert stated. 

About The Featured Image

A military fire support training exercise is held at the Pōhakuloa Training Area in Hawaiʻi in July 2014 as part of Rim of the Pacific 2014. (image from video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Jackson)
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