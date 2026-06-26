Kaʻūpūlehu Marine Reserve Reopening Delayed

(BIVN) – The reopening of the Kaʻūpūlehu Marine Reserve after the ten-year “Try Wait” rest period has been delayed.

The marine reserve, closed to the harvesting of marine life since 2016 to allow depleted coral reefs and fish populations to recover, was eligible to reopen as early as July 2026. The reopening is now anticipated to occur at the end of 2026.

Earlier this year, the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources voted in favor of holding public hearings on the reopening of the area as the Kaʻūpūlehu Fisheries Management Area. Two public hearings were held in April.

“While most testimony supported the proposed management area and accompanying rules, additional time is needed to incorporate public feedback and complete the implementation framework before reopening the fishery,” the DLNR news release stated.

According to a news release issued by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, community partners, in collaboration with marine biologists with the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources, “have determined additional time is needed to finalize the Kaʻūpūlehu Fisheries Management Plan, develop implementation strategies and complete a co-management agreement.”

“Hui Kahuwai remains committed to reopening the area to fishing in 2026 and continues to participate in discussions regarding implementation of the Fisheries Management Plan, including outreach materials, education and co-management efforts,” said Hui Kahuwai Executive Director Rebecca Most in Friday’s DLNR news release. “We have been inspired by the return of ʻāina momona to these waters and want to make sure it can feed the community in a sustainable way for the long term.”

From the DLNR:

Biological monitoring indicates the 10-year closure has produced substantial ecological benefits. Surveys have documented resource fish (species commonly harvested for food) increasing in biomass by as much as 200% in some areas. Additional information about monitoring results and data analysis is available on the DLNR-DAR website. “We want to make sure the gains from the ‘Try Wait’ period are preserved while also ensuring people are able to fish responsibly in this important place,” said DAR West Hawaiʻi Aquatic Biologist Chris Teague. “It’s important to take the necessary time to collaborate with our partners on the best management tools to achieve those goals.”

The Kaʻūpūlehu Marine Reserve protects a 3.6-mile stretch of coastline, extending from the shoreline to a depth of 120 feet. The reserve was established after decades of community-led stewardship efforts to restore marine resources and ensure a sustainable fishery for future generations. For the past 10 years, the Kaʻūpūlehu Marine Life Advisory Committee (KMLAC), whose members include area kūpuna, representatives from stakeholder groups and Hui Kahuwai, the nonprofit stewardship organization created by KMLAC, have worked closely with DAR and other partners. Their efforts have resulted in a fisheries management plan designed to support sustainable harvesting once the area reopens. Hui Kahuwai has conducted extensive community outreach through more than 250 meetings and events, gathering recommendations from ʻohana, local fishers, West Hawaiʻi residents, researchers and educators. Multiple drafts of the fisheries management plan and proposed administrative rules have been shared for public review since 2023, including DLNR-DAR public scoping meetings in June 2025.