Lava Spatter, Gas Jetting At Kīlauea Summit: Episode 50 Likely Today

(BIVN) – Episode 50 in the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption is likely to occur today at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Overnight, scientists reported frequent gas jetting, large flames, and spatter at the south vent, marked by large tremor spikes. The north vent continues to produce small spatter bursts.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted there have been no lava overflows as of yet. Overflows are usually an indication of precursory activity immediately preceding the high lava fountaining of an episode.

On Thursday, forecast models indicated the onset of episode 50 was likely to begin before Saturday, June 27, with today – Friday, June 26th – most likely.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea (as of 7:15 a.m. HST) is at ADVISORY.

UPDATE – (7:30 a.m.) – From the Friday morning Summit Observations by the USGS HVO:

Continuous strong glow and intermittent spattering was visible on webcams from both vents in Halemaʻumaʻu overnight. Around 3 a.m. HST, the frequency of visible north vent spattering increased significantly, and the intensity of cyclic gas jetting and spattering at the south vent increased as well. The south vent continued to produce large flames and intermittent sprays of fine spatter caused by gas jetting every 5-10 minutes that correlate with strong tremor spikes. North vent spatter bursts are smaller, but are now more continuously visible. No overflows have occurred at this time, but small amounts of spatter have been deposited outside of both vents. Magma is very close to the surface. Spikes of seismic tremor preceded by periods of low tremor continued (every 5-10 minutes) for most of the past day. Cyclic tremor became much less regular around 5 a.m. HST this morning and more widely spaced in time. One small earthquake (less than M2) was located beneath Kīlauea volcano’s summit in the past 24 hours. Kīlauea summit deflation totaled 15.5 microradians during episode 49. Once the episode ended, inflation resumed and has since recovered 16 microradians of tilt at the summit tiltmeter at Uēkahuna (UWD). With the eruption now paused, the sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate from the summit is likely now varying within a typical range of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes per day. Surface winds below the inversion level (about 8000 feet or 2400 meters above sea level) are forecast to be moderate to strong tradewinds out of the northeast, which will move the lower part of the plume to the southwest. Above the inversion layer, light winds from the south are forecast up to 16000 feet (5000 meters) where they will turn to the southwest and strengthen. Higher level winds could push parts of the plume to the north over surrounding communities.

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since December 23, 2024. When an episode occurs, high lava fountaining generally lasts for less than 12 hours.