Governor Green To Chair Western Governors’ Association

(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green will assume leadership of the Western Governors’ Association, this week during the WGA Annual Meeting.

Governor Green will join six fellow Western governors in Utah through July 2nd to participate in the event. At the conclusion of the event, Governor Green will become chair of the bipartisan organization representing Western states and territories.

Governor Green will also formally launch his chair’s initiative — Health Beyond Healthcare. The initiative will focus on strengthening mental health outcomes across the region by addressing both clinical care and the broader social and environmental factors that influence health and well-being, a news release from the Office of the Governor explains.

“It is a privilege for Hawaiʻi to lead the Western Governors’ Association during this important moment,” said Governor Green. “Supporting good mental health is one of the defining challenges of our time and improving outcomes requires us to look beyond the walls of a clinic. Through my chair’s initiative, Health Beyond Healthcare, I look forward to working with governors across the West to build healthier, stronger communities.”

Acting Lieutenant Governor Keith Regan will serve as acting governor while Green is in Utah.