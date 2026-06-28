VOLCANO WATCH: Giant Of Vulcanology Retires

(BIVN) – In this week’s Volcano Watch article, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory bids a hui hou to a “giant of vulcanology”, retired University of Hawaiʻi professor Bruce Houghton.
From the Volcano Watch article:
In 2025, Professor Bruce Houghton retired from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa after 25 years as the Gordon A. Macdonald Chair of Volcanology. He was only the second person to hold the position in the past half century. With his retirement, let’s reflect on a career that helped shape how scientists understand explosive eruptions, volcanic hazards, and how communities live with active volcanoes.
Born and educated in New Zealand, Houghton established himself as a leading volcanologist at the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences (GNS) New Zealand before joining the University of Hawaiʻi in 2000. In Hawaii, he became not only a researcher and professor, but also the State Volcanologist.
Much of Houghton’s scientific work focused on a deceptively simple question: what can volcanic deposits tell us about the processes that created them? His answer is that the details matter. The textures and densities of erupted volcanic particles, their organization in volcanic deposits, and how they travel in the atmosphere are not just measurements. They are clues to how magma rises, releases gas, interacts with the vent environment, and ultimately erupts.
Houghton also pioneered the application of high-speed, high-resolution imaging of active volcanoes to quantify eruption processes with unprecedented spatial and temporal resolution. The impact of this work is reflected in a research record that includes more than $8 million in research funding since 2000, 291 journal publications, and nearly 20,000 references to his work.
His research challenged the common perception that basaltic volcanoes such as Kīlauea and Mauna Loa are relatively simple compared with explosive volcanoes elsewhere in the world. Houghton showed that basaltic eruptions can display a remarkable range of explosive behavior, from exceptionally weak bubble bursts to powerful explosive activity. Basaltic eruptions can shift rapidly and reversibly through a spectrum of styles in a single event, from pulsating gas emission and episodic bursts to Hawaiian fountaining and more explosive eruptions. His work demonstrated that these changes often depend on shallow conduit processes and the vent environment, not just magma composition.
Houghton remained deeply connected to Hawaii’s volcanoes and communities. He worked closely with scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) and participated in the scientific response to both the 2008–2018 summit lava lake eruption and the 2018 lower East Rift Zone eruption of Kīlauea. His influence extended far beyond his own research through the generations of students he mentored—17 doctoral (PhD) students at the University of Hawaiʻi, four in New Zealand, and two in Iceland—many of whom now work in universities, geological surveys, volcano observatories, and emergency management organizations around the world. During the 2018 eruption, many former and current University of Hawaiʻi students who trained under Houghton played important roles in the response, demonstrating the lasting impact of his commitment to education, mentorship, and public service.
Houghton also refused to separate volcano science from the human world around it. He championed the idea that volcanic crises are not purely scientific events; decisions by residents, emergency managers, planners, and elected officials can strongly influence how communities experience volcanic hazards. Throughout his career, he advocated for closer collaboration between volcanologists, social scientists, emergency managers, and educators. As Science Director of the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center at the University of Hawaiʻi, he helped develop training programs connecting volcanic science with emergency preparedness and public safety.
The scientific community recognized Houghton’s contributions through numerous honors. In 2017, he received the Thorarinsson Medal, the highest award in international volcanology. He was also elected a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union, the Geological Society of America, and the Royal Society of New Zealand. In 2025, he was named the world’s second-highest-ranked physical volcanologist based on publications, citations, awards, and impact. He was President of the Geological Society of New Zealand (at age 28!) and Deputy Secretary-General of the International Association of Volcanology.
Although Houghton has retired from his roles in Hawaii and returned to New Zealand, his connections to volcanology here remain strong. His continuing collaborations, including studies of Kīlauea’s ongoing episodic lava-fountaining eruption, ensure that his influence extends well beyond his years at the University of Hawaiʻi. As volcanic activity continues in Hawaii, many of the scientists, ideas, and approaches that guide our understanding of eruptions will continue to reflect the lasting influence of Bruce Houghton.