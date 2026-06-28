VOLCANO WATCH: Giant Of Vulcanology Retires

(BIVN) – In this week’s Volcano Watch article, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory bids a hui hou to a “giant of vulcanology”, retired University of Hawaiʻi professor Bruce Houghton.

From the Volcano Watch article:

In 2025, Professor Bruce Houghton retired from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa after 25 years as the Gordon A. Macdonald Chair of Volcanology. He was only the second person to hold the position in the past half century. With his retirement, let’s reflect on a career that helped shape how scientists understand explosive eruptions, volcanic hazards, and how communities live with active volcanoes.

Born and educated in New Zealand, Houghton established himself as a leading volcanologist at the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences (GNS) New Zealand before joining the University of Hawaiʻi in 2000. In Hawaii, he became not only a researcher and professor, but also the State Volcanologist.

Much of Houghton’s scientific work focused on a deceptively simple question: what can volcanic deposits tell us about the processes that created them? His answer is that the details matter. The textures and densities of erupted volcanic particles, their organization in volcanic deposits, and how they travel in the atmosphere are not just measurements. They are clues to how magma rises, releases gas, interacts with the vent environment, and ultimately erupts.

Houghton also pioneered the application of high-speed, high-resolution imaging of active volcanoes to quantify eruption processes with unprecedented spatial and temporal resolution. The impact of this work is reflected in a research record that includes more than $8 million in research funding since 2000, 291 journal publications, and nearly 20,000 references to his work.

His research challenged the common perception that basaltic volcanoes such as Kīlauea and Mauna Loa are relatively simple compared with explosive volcanoes elsewhere in the world. Houghton showed that basaltic eruptions can display a remarkable range of explosive behavior, from exceptionally weak bubble bursts to powerful explosive activity. Basaltic eruptions can shift rapidly and reversibly through a spectrum of styles in a single event, from pulsating gas emission and episodic bursts to Hawaiian fountaining and more explosive eruptions. His work demonstrated that these changes often depend on shallow conduit processes and the vent environment, not just magma composition.