A spatter-fed lava flows from north vent on June 27th (USGS photo by K. Lynn)

USGS Releases Photos of Episode 50 in Kīlauea Eruption

Big Island Video News

Jun 30, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - New photos shared by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory show different views of the recent lava fountain event.

(BIVN) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has released a new batch of photographs taken during episode 50 of the ongoing Kilauea summit eruption on June 27th, showing new views of the 7-hour lava fountaining event. 

Lava fountains reached up to 1,000 ft (300 meters) high during the episode. That afternoon, “several USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists ventured into the area northwest of Halema‘uma‘u crater in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park to collect tephra samples from Kīlauea summit eruption episode 50,” the Observatory wrote. “They did so several hours into the episode after observing the north vent lava fountain begin to decline, a sign that it would be safe to approach the tephra deposit from earlier in the episode.” 

While in the closed area northwest of Halema‘uma‘u crater in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, one of the scientists snapped this photo of the lava fountain peak visible over the rim of Halema‘uma‘u crater. (USGS photo by M. Zoeller)
This photo was taken from the public overlook at Uēkahuna bluff in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. (USGS photo by K. Lynn)

Summit inflation resumed after episode 50 ended, accompanied by continued glow from both vents, suggesting that another episode is likely. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Monday said “forecast models indicate that the onset of fountaining episode 51 will likely be between July 6 and July 12; however, this forecast is based on preliminary data and may change in the coming days.” 

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since December 23, 2024. Lava fountaining episodes generally last for less than 12 hours, and are separated by pauses that can be longer than three weeks. Pauses have been shorter in duration more recently. 

The USGS Volcano Alert level for Kīlauea is at ADVISORY.

Photo taken at 11:40 a.m. HST taken by the K2cam, located near Uēkahuna bluff in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, showing visitors viewing the eruption. Cropped USGS webcam image.

About The Featured Image

USGS: "On June 27, 2026, episode 50 of lava fountaining from the north vent in Halema‘uma‘u, at the summit of Kīlauea, produced spatter-fed lava flows on the southwest side of the cone, shown in this image taken from the public viewing area at Uēkahuna Bluff around noon in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park." (USGS photo by K. Lynn)
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