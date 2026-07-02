graphic by BIVN

Emergency Repairs Completed on Hawaiian Ocean View Estates Water Well

Big Island Video News

Jul 2, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIIAN OCEAN VIEW ESTATES - Water officials say the Essential Needs Only Notice has been cancelled, and normal water usage from the water spigots may resume.

(BIVN) – Emergency repairs to the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates water well in Ka‘ū have been completed, and the Essential Needs Only Notice has been cancelled.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply announced the repairs were completed and the restriction was lifted, in a Thursday announcement.

Water Supply officials say normal water usage from the water spigots may resume, and Ocean View standpipes will reopen for commercial water hauling on Monday, July 6th.

“The Department appreciates the community’s efforts to reduce water usage during the emergency well repairs,” the DWS stated. “MAHALO for your kokua!”

About The Featured Image

Graphic by BIVN incorporates the official logo of the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply. The Department of Water Supply is a semi-autonomous agency of the County of Hawaiʻi that is governed by the Water Board.
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