Hawaiʻi Jurors Get Pay Raises

(BIVN) – Individuals serving as jurors in Hawaiʻi state courts are getting a pay raise.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announced that beginning in July, jurors will receive $50 per day for their service, an increase from the previous rate of $30 per day.

The Judiciary says the increase marks the first adjustment to juror compensation since 1989, when the daily rate increased from $20 to $30.

The Judiciary says juror compensation is not intended to replace lost wages. Instead, the pay increase “recognizes the rising cost of living over the past several decades and the time and commitment required of those who answer the call to serve.”

“Jury service is one of the highest forms of public service,” Chief Justice Vladimir P. Devens said in a Wednesday news release. “Jurors bring the judgment, experience, and values of our community into the courtrooms, helping ensure that cases are decided fairly and impartially. Increasing juror compensation recognizes the time and sacrifice that jury service involves. We are grateful to the Legislature and Governor Green for recognizing the importance of jury service by supporting and funding this increase in juror compensation.”

From the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary: