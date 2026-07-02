UKIRT to End Operations on Maunakea on September 15

(BIVN) – Science operations at the UKIRT observatory on Maunakea will conclude on September 15, and the facility will be completely removed from the summit by 2023, officials say.

On Wednesday, the University of Hawaiʻi announced its plan, making UKIRT the third Maunakea telescope to be decommissioned.

“Aging facilities and funding challenges, especially given the expiration of the UH master lease in 2033, in addition to the obligations contained in the UH Master Plan, led to the decision to end science operations,” a university news release stated. “The U.S. Naval Observatory has sponsored scientific research at UKIRT for many years, supporting decades of discovery through the telescope.”

Last year, the UH Institute for Astronomy (IfA) announced plans to remove UKIRT following the conclusion of its science mission.

“UKIRT has had an extraordinary run and has been one of the most prolific telescopes on the planet,” said Doug Simons, director of IfA. “For nearly five decades it has expanded our understanding of the universe, helped train generations of astronomers and strengthened Hawaiʻi’s reputation as one of the world’s premier locations for astronomical discovery.”

UKIRT first began operations in 1979. The UH Institute for Astronomy assumed ownership of UKIRT in 2014 after the United Kingdom ended funding for the facility.

The University says there are 8 full-time employees working at UKIRT who will continue to support operations through the September 15 closure date.

Decommissioning of the first two Maunakea telescopes, the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory and the UH Hilo Hōkū Keʻa Observatory, was completed in 2024. From the University news release: