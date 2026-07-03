Kohala Cohort To Support Grassroots ʻĀina Organizations

(BIVN) – A new collaborative initiative aims to bring together grassroots ʻāina organizations across Kohala “to advance long-term stewardship across the moku.”

Vibrant Hawaiʻi plans to convene up to 12 organizations in a six-month cohort through the KōCreate: Kohala initiative, designed to “support organizations already caring for Kohala’s lands, waters, and communities by creating space to learn together, build stronger connections, and develop shared strategies for the future,” a news release stated.

KōCreate: Kohala is designed for organizations that are locally led, community-rooted, and ctively stewarding Kohala’s lands, waters, and communities. The organizations should be operating with annual budgets under $300,000.

Organizations that meet these criteria are encouraged to apply here.

From a Vibrant Hawaiʻi news release:

Across Kohala, grassroots organizations steward forests, coastlines, cultural resources, and community spaces through generations of knowledge and deep relationships with the ʻāina. Yet many operate with modest budgets, limited staffing, and minimal administrative infrastructure, making it difficult to pursue larger funding opportunities despite the impact of their work. KōCreate: Kohala invests in the relationships, skills, and coordination that help these organizations continue and expand that work over the long term. Up to 12 organizations will be selected to participate. Each organization may send two representatives to the cohort and will receive a $500 monthly stipend to support the time and capacity required to participate, recognizing that building something collectively requires meaningful investment. The cohort begins with three two-day gatherings held August 14–15, September 18–19, and October 16–17, followed by Gathering 4 on November 14, consisting of a full-day, in-person convening. Each gathering builds upon the last, moving participants from relationship-building and shared understanding toward a coordinated vision for Kohala’s future.

As part of the cohort experience, participating organizations will collaboratively develop a Statement of Interest and concept proposal for the Pili Nā Moku funding opportunity. The proposal will reflect shared priorities across Kohala, including conserving and restoring forests and watersheds, enhancing coastal stewardship, restoring marine abundance, advancing community governance, strengthening knowledge networks, and reducing risk through community-led disaster preparedness. The cohort continues beyond the proposal process. A second phase, taking place between January and March 2027, will focus on professional development identified by participants themselves. Trainings may include grant writing, financial management, First Aid/CPR certification, chainsaw safety certification, or other skill-building opportunities responsive to the cohort’s evolving needs. This ensures the experience delivers lasting value regardless of the outcome of a single funding opportunity, leaving participating organizations with stronger relationships, practical skills, and increased organizational capacity. Throughout the process, Vibrant Hawaiʻi will serve as the cohort’s fiscal sponsor, providing grant administration, financial management, facilitation, and backbone support while participating organizations retain ownership of their programs, priorities, and community knowledge. “Kohala has long been cared for by people and organizations deeply connected to this place,” said Janice Ikeda, CEO of Vibrant Hawaiʻi. “KōCreate: Kohala is an opportunity to invest in those relationships, strengthen what already exists, and support community-led stewardship that can continue to grow for generations.”

The application deadline will be July 31, 2026. Selected organizations will be notified by August 3, 2026, with the first cohort gathering beginning on August 14, 2026.