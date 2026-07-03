State Issues West Hawaiʻi CRB Compliance Reminder

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi agriculture officials this week issued a reminder that anyone handling coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB) host materials in the CRB-infestation zone of West Hawaiʻi must have a valid compliance agreement issued by the state.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) says the rule is intended to slow the human-assisted spread of CRB on Hawaiʻi Island.

To obtain a compliance agreement, “organizations, companies and persons must participate in and complete a training session provided by the Big Island Invasive Species Committee (BIISC). Failure to sign up and complete the training in a timely fashion may result in penalties, including a fine of up to $10,000.00,” the DAB says.

The training is available on the BIISC website. “The training session should be approximately one hour and BIISC staff will coordinate directly with you to schedule,” a DAB news release stated. “Upon completion of the training, BIISC staff will collect and submit to DAB a copy of the compliance agreement application verifying training completion.”