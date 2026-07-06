Hawaiʻi Island Nonprofits Invited To Apply for PONC Stewardship Grants

(BIVN) – Qualified nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for grants to support the maintenance and preservation of Hawaiʻi County acquired lands.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Finance says it is seeking grant applications from qualified nonprofits organizations for stewardship of lands obtained through the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission (PONC) program. Stewardship includes “the public safety upkeep, resource management, and historical preservation” of the PONC-acquired lands.

The grant application process opens on Tuesday, July 7th, and closes on Saturday, August 15th. All applications must be completed within the new online grant portal.

This information was shared by the County of Hawaiʻi:

Grant Eligibility and Project Requirements

In accordance with Article 10, Section 10-16(h) of the Hawai‘i County Charter, applicants must meet strict criteria to qualify for funding:

Eligible Status: Applicants must be registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations or operate directly under the umbrella of a verified 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor.

Business Plan: Submissions must include a highly detailed project business plan.

Reporting Agreement: Awardees must sign a formal agreement to submit written progress and financial reports within one year of receiving funds.

Term Limit: Grant awards are allocated for a fixed one-year period.

Key Dates and Application Instructions

The County has transitioned its application system to a streamlined online grant portal which will open on Tuesday, July 7. All applications must be completed within the new online grant portal. Interested parties can access resources and apply through the following timeline: