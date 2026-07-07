New Bill on Marine Affairs Aims To Sustain Hawaiʻi “Blue Economy”

(BIVN) – A bill designed to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s “blue economy” was signed into law on Monday.

Senate Bill 2907 (Act 186) “centralizes marine affairs oversight and formally designates the state as a hub for ocean innovation and stewardship,” lawmakers say.

From the Office of the Governor:

Our “blue economy” is defined by the sustainable use of ocean and aquatic resources to support economic growth and job creation, in turn ensuring the preservation of our essential marine ecosystems. Hawai‘i stands as a national leader, driven by its unique position as the United States’ only island state in the Pacific and its long-standing cultural, economic and scientific ties to the ocean.

SB 2907 declares the state as an ocean cluster and creates a new organizational framework for marine‑related policy and coordination. It establishes the Office of Marine Affairs and a Marine Affairs Governing Board within the Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation, along with a Marine Affairs Coordinator position.

“It’s difficult to articulate just how important the ocean is to our people,” said Governor Green. “That relationship is at the heart of Hawai‘i’s identity, shaping our communities in every way. Protecting marine health and utilizing resources sustainably and with intention is a necessary commitment to our past and our future.”

“For generations, Native Hawaiians have understood that the health of our ocean and the well-being of our communities are deeply connected,” said Representative Kirstin Kahaloa, majority caucus leader (Honaunau, Napo‘opo‘o, Captain Cook, Kealakekua, Keauhou, Holualoa, Kailua-Kona). “SB 2907 strengthens Hawaiʻi’s blue economy by bringing together government, industry, research and Native Hawaiian knowledge to create good local jobs while protecting the ocean that sustains us.”

A centralized office allows the state to focus its efforts on advancing Hawaiʻi’s blue economy while eliminating the fragmented approach of the previous system. By consolidating expertise, resources and strategic planning under a single entity, Hawaiʻi will be better positioned to support innovation, strengthen partnerships and capitalize on emerging opportunities in ocean-related industries.