ʻOhana Shoreline Fishing Tournament Set For Late-August

(BIVN) – Registration is now open for the 28th Annual ‘Ohana Shoreline Fishing Tournament that will be held from August 28th to 30th.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting anglers to pick up registration packets/forms, along with tournament rules, at County Parks and Recreation facilities island wide. The forms are also available at J. Hara Store in Kurtistown, S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo, Hawaiian Island Creations in Waimea, A. Arakaki Store in Kohala, and POP Fishing and Marine in Kailua-Kona.

The forms also can be found online.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: