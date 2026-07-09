ʻOhana Shoreline Fishing Tournament Set For Late-August

(BIVN) – Registration is now open for the 28th Annual ‘Ohana Shoreline Fishing Tournament that will be held from August 28th to 30th.
The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting anglers to pick up registration packets/forms, along with tournament rules, at County Parks and Recreation facilities island wide. The forms are also available at J. Hara Store in Kurtistown, S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo, Hawaiian Island Creations in Waimea, A. Arakaki Store in Kohala, and POP Fishing and Marine in Kailua-Kona.
The forms also can be found online.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Completed registration forms must be mailed into the Recreation Division Office at 799 Pi‘ilani St. in Hilo and postmarked by Friday, July 31. No late entries will be accepted. Mail in only. Please make checks payable to the County of Hawai‘i Director of Finance.
Weigh-ins will be conducted from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at the Honoka‘a Sports Complex at 45-541 Lehua Street in Honoka‘a.
Six separate divisions are offered: men (18-54 years old), women (18-54 years old), teen (13-17 years old), keiki (5-12 years old), kupuna (55 years of age and older), and ‘ohana, or families. All participants are only allowed to enter in one division apart from entering in the ‘ohana division as well. There will also be an invasive species division that all entrants are automatically entered in and an art contest. No extra registration fees are needed for these divisions.
Please mail in all artworks with the registration packet/form along with payment.
Entry fees are: Men’s and Women’s Division, $35; Teen, Keiki and Kupuna Division, $30; and ‘Ohana Division, $25 per team, which can consist of only one adult and up to three keiki or teens.
Valuable gift card prizes and awards will be presented for the top 10 heaviest fish in the men, women, teen, keiki, and kupuna divisions. The one participant who catches the most targeted invasive fish will win the invasive species category. The artwork winner will have his/her artwork published on the 2027 ʻOhana Shoreline Fishing Tournament Flyer and receive a prize.
For more information about the ‘Ohana Shoreline Fishing Tournament, please call Shelton Kalilikane at (808) 936-4285. For information or questions about registration, please call Rico Ferrari at (808) 217-6074.