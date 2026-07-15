Hawaiʻi Creates Hānai Memory Network Program

(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green signed a bill on Tuesday that will help support kupuna and their caretakers dealing with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

House Bill 1853 establishes the Hanai Memory Network Program within the Executive Office on Aging. The program creates a network of dementia care specialists and support systems to assist individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

“Support for our aging kūpuna and their caregivers is very personal to me,” said Governor Green. “The needs are great and anything we can do through thoughtful, supportive and compassionate legislation that will help lighten the load has my heartfelt support.”

From the Office of the Governor:

With over 31,000 Hawaiʻi residents currently living with Alzheimer’s, a figure expected to double by 2050, the need for a coordinated statewide approach is urgent. Dementia-related Medicaid costs are rising, now about $309 million annually, placing increasing pressure on household budgets. Some families face memory care costs as high as $15,000 per month.House Bill (HB) 1853, Act 245, establishes the Hānai Memory Network Program (Hawaiʻi’s Assistance for the Navigation of Alzheimer’s Intervention) within the Executive Office of Aging and appropriates $3 million to support its implementation. This landmark measure will build a statewide network of dementia care specialists and community support services, making it easier for people to access early screening, timely diagnosis and coordinated care. By placing dedicated dementia care experts in every county and establishing community-based memory clinics on the neighbor islands, the program aims to close critical care gaps, provide meaningful support for caregivers and strengthen stability for families across Hawaiʻi.

“For too long, those with Alzheimer’s and dementia have received fragmented, reactive and crisis‑driven care, or none at all,” said Senator Sharon Moriwaki, co-convener of the Legislative Kūpuna Caucus. “This bill is a major step toward providing early detection, coordinated care, access to treatment and stronger support for caregivers. It’s a significant commitment to our kūpuna, their caregivers and our collective future. By investing now, we can build a network that cares for and supports our kūpuna and families facing what has been a hidden and dreaded disease.”

“Today, more than 31,000 Hawaiʻi residents are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is projected to exceed 62,000 by 2050,” said Representative Cory M. Chun, co-convener of the Legislative Kūpuna Caucus. “The Hānai Memory Network Program will improve access to early detection, timely diagnosis, coordinated care planning and long-term support for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. Through this program, we hope to build a stronger support system that improves quality of life and helps families navigate the challenges of this disease.”

“We all have been touched by dementia, whether in our own families or in our communities,” said Dr. Gina Fujikami, division chief of Geriatrics at The Queen’s Health Systems and board member of the Alzheimer’s Association of Hawaiʻi. “HB 1853, or the Hānai Memory Network, provides access to earlier dementia diagnosis, coordination of care and treatment options statewide. Through the creation of this interconnected system, we will be able to better stabilize the disease, maintain and extend independence — and help people plan for the future.”