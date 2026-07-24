VIDEO: Hawaiʻi AG Announces Indictments in Political Bribery Case

(BIVN) – On Friday, after a lengthy investigation, the Hawaiʻi Attorney announced an Oʻahu grand jury returned an indictment charged five individuals – many of whom are well known, high-ranking public officials – spanning 12 counts.

Tobi Solidum was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit bribery, as well three counts of bribery.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke was indicted for criminal conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, and falsifying candidate committee reports.

Former State Representative Ryan Yamane was charged criminal conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery.

Ford Fuchigami was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, use of false statements or entries, and obstruction of justice.

Leo Asunción was charged falsifying candidate committee reports, use of false statements or entries, and obstruction of justice.

This is a breaking news story, we will have more information when it becomes available.