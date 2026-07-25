Hurricane Fausto Churns Towards Central Pacific

(BIVN) – As of Saturday morning, Hurricane Fausto is located 1,210 miles east of Hilo, heading west over the Pacific in the direction of the Hawaiian islands.

The National Hurricane Center says Fausto’s maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next several days.

“We’re keeping an eye on the system and will provide updates as we learn more about its track,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a Friday news release. “The storm is also a good reminder to make sure that you and your family are prepared this hurricane season.”

From the National Weather Service in Honolulu on Saturday morning:

A strong high pressure ridge remains locked in place north of the Hawaiian Islands, keeping easterly trade winds in the forecast through the end of next week. One exception to this trade wind weather pattern will develop early next week as Hurricane Fausto continues to track into the Hawaii region. Fausto remains on a high confidence east to west track towards the Hawaiian Islands based on the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Fausto will likely weaken to tropical storm strength as the low center makes its closest point of approach near the Big Island on Tuesday and near Kauai by Wednesday. However, subtle shifts in the storms track or intensity may lead to significant forecast changes in island by island weather impacts. We strongly encourage the public to pay close attention to this passing storm system as weather impacts over the Hawaiian Islands early next week will likely evolve over time. Potential Fausto Impacts Include…High surf above advisory thresholds along east facing shores from late Sunday through Tuesday, strong winds to around 40 MPH with stronger gusts may develop near and north of the low center and heavy rain threats are possible as Fausto moves from east to west across the region from Tuesday through Wednesday. No time like the present to review your family hurricane preparedness plans, and ensure every household has at least a 14 day supply of food and water available if needed during this years active hurricane season.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion: