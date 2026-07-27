Fausto Remains Hurricane Strength As It Nears Hawaiʻi

(BIVN) – Hurricane Fausto, as of 5 a.m. Monday morning, was 580 miles east of Hilo, and moving west northwest at 14 mph.

Although Fausto has maintained hurricane strength overnight, with maximum sustained winds near 80 mph, gradual weakening is still forecast during the next several days, as Fausto passes north of the Hawaiian Islands Tuesday night into Wednesday.

“The environment ahead of Fausto grows more unfavorable on approach to the islands and we expect it to weaken into a tropical storm before arrival in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands,” the National Weather Service wrote early Monday morning. “That said, we remain cautious at this stage that even subtle southern shifts in the track or delayed weakening trends may still produce changes to our island by island impacts. We strongly encourage the public to pay close attention to this passing storm system as weather impacts over the Hawaiian Islands will evolve the closer Fausto gets.”

High surf is expected along east-facing shores, where a High Surf Advisory has already been issued.

“Although the current forecast indicates that the strongest winds and heaviest rainfall will remain north of the islands, interests across Hawaii should continue to monitor the progress of Fausto,” stated the NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

From the NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 a.m. HST: