VIDEO: Kilauea Volcano Alert Raised As Tropical Storm Fausto Nears Hawaiʻi

(BIVN) – The window for the next eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is now open, and the Volcano Alert Level has been raised from ADVISORY to WATCH, as Episode 52 precursory activity began around 10:22 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The north vent has been continuously overflowing with lava, fed by a small dome fountain 5 to 10 feet high. The summit continues to inflate at the time of this update.
Earlier this morning, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory announced Episode 52 could begin at any time between now and July 30th, after summit tiltmeters recorded rapid inflation since Monday morning. Lava spattering was also seen on summit webcams overnight.
The episode could coincide with the passage of Tropical Storm Fausto to the north of the Hawaiian islands.
Scientists report low level winds at the summit are out of the north to northeast today. If lava fountains occur, there is a possibility that tephra and ash will be carried in the direction of Pahala in the Kaʻū district. Higher level winds are variable from the north to northwest, which could disperse material into Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
As far as Fausto is concerned, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency posted this radio message to island residents on Tuesday morning:
The National Weather Service reports as of 5 a.m. HST, Tropical Storm Fausto was 265 miles northeast of Hawaiʻi Island, moving west, with sustained winds of 60 mph.
Due to Tropical Storm Fausto:
A High Surf Warning remains in effect for east facing shores of Hawaiʻi Island through Wednesday.
Large breaking surf, significant shore break, and dangerous currents can cause injury or death.
County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks & Recreation reports beach parks in Keaukaha in Hilo – from Onekahakaha to King’s Landing – will remain closed today, due to dangerous surf conditions.
You will be informed as conditions change.
This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.