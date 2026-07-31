Hilo Motorcyclist Injured in Highway 11 Crash in Keaʻau

(BIVN) – A motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 11 in Keaʻau on Thursday evening , severely injuring a Hilo man.

Police say the 64-year-old Hilo man is in critical condition following the crash that occurred on the “Panaʻewa Stretch” of the highway between the intersections of Macadamia Nut Road and Kipimana Street.

Police responded to the scene at 7:26 p.m., and closed Highway 11 in the Puna-bound direction at the 6 mile marker. Motorists were asked to use Stainback Highway as a detour while police investigated.

From a Friday morning police news release:

The preliminary investigation determined that a gray 2013 Honda CRV multi-purpose vehicle driven by a 38-year-old man, was traveling south (Kea‘au-bound) on Highway 11 when it was rear-ended by a dark blue 2003 Harley Sportster motorcycle operated by the 64-year-old man. The motorcyclist was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he remains in critical condition. Police determined he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The driver of the Honda and a passenger were not injured.

At this time, police say they believe speed and inattention were contributing factors to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information regarding the incident, is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.