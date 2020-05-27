(BIVN) – There are no active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency made the announcement in its Thursday morning message, which stated:

On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people who tested positive for Hawaii Island is 81. All 81 have been cleared as recovered. Leaving no active cases for Hawaii Island. Thank you for your help.



For your information, a total of 7,200 people have been test on Hawaii Island. This testing will continue island wide and your participation is needed and is key to help in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus. Remember early testing means early detection and early care that helps stop the spreading of this virus.



As announced that medium risk businesses, such as salons, restaurants, barber shops, and places of worship may begin reopening June 1st. Individual opening dates will be dependent on their readiness to meet the requirements of safety. If assistance is needed, please call Hawaii County Task Force at 935-0031.



A food drop will be held today in Puna at the Cooper Center in Volcano. Hours are from 10 this morning ‘til 12 noon. Thank you Hawaii Food Basket and all the contributors for doing this much needed service and the Hawaii National Guard, County Police, and the Sheriff’s Department for helping.

Mass Transit Agency Extends Expiration Of Shared Ride Coupons

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our Shared Ride users are unable to use their Shared Ride Taxi Coupons within the timeframe allowed. For the convenience of our users, the Hawai‘i County Mass Transit Agency is extending the expiration date from April 30, 2020 and May 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020.



Please do not alter the expiration dates on the coupons as they will not be accepted. The Mass Transit Agency has notified the participating taxi companies of this extension. For further information, please call Mass Transit at 961-8744.

Event Postponements Continue

