(BIVN) – Three inmates escaped from the Hawai’i Community Correctional Center Hale Nani Facility in Hilo on Friday.

The escapees are:

Clyde T. Loa, age 31, described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

Kawai J. Pomroy, age 41, described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 260 pounds, with brownish-black hair and a greyish goatee, and brown eyes. He is serving time for abuse of a family or household member.

Joseph C. Fernandez, age 35, described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is serving time for carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway.

All three were last seen at leaving the facility in a gray 2014 Nissan Altima with Hawai‘i License plate number ZCK261, police say. It is unknown what direction they were heading at the time of escape.

According to a news release from the Hawaiʻi Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation:

Inmate Kawai J. Pomroy, 41, was first discovered missing. An emergency lockdown took place when staff discovered inmates Clyde T. Loa, 31, and Joseph C. Fernandez, 35, were also missing. Around the same time, an employee discovered his car keys and vehicle missing. The vehicle is described as a metallic dark gray 2014 Nissan Altima with the Hawaiʻi license plate ZCK 261. Staff immediately called the Hawaiʻi Police Department and the Sheriffs Division.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Loa, Pomroy, or Fernandez to contact Lieutenant Grant K. Todd of the Hilo Patrol at (808) 935-3311, or email to grant.todd@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.