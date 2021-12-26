(BIVN) – Police and fire officials are reporting a possible drowning that occurred in the Puna district on Christmas Day.

A Hawaiʻi Fire Department dispatch said it the incident happened along the Puna coastline off Highway 137 near the 17 mile marker. Fire officials wrote:

Drowning victim observed floating face down in waters off Puna Coastline, per the reporting party he was on the rocks and swept out into the ocean about 25 minutes prior to Fire Department arrival on scene.

Lifeguards from Pohoiki beach joined Hawaiʻi County Fire first responders in locating the body. The scene was left to the Hawaiʻi Police Department.

From the police news release: