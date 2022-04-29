(BIVN) – A State Legislative conference committee on Friday voted to recommend the latest version of House Bill 2024 be passed, which will create the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority.

House and Senate conferees agreed to and approved a Conference Draft (CD) of the bill. The Hawaiʻi House majority website summarized the draft:

11-member Authority,

appointed by Governor and confirmed by Senate (DLNR, UH Board of Regents, Hawaii Island Mayor, observatories’ representative, 5 citizens (land management, education, business/finance, lineal descendant practitioner, cultural practitioner), 2 citizens (from list submitted by senate president and speaker of the house; UH Hilo chancellor non-voting ex-officio) The Chair is appointed by the Governor from members (other than DLNR, UH, Mayor and observatory representative)

5-year transition period (from confirmation of members)

UH handles day-to-day management

Authority stands up, plans for the future, establishes processes and rules

Reports to Legislature

Recommends creation of a Mauna Kea Reserve (which lands, purposes)

May enter into any work intended to prepare for post-transition period

Transition period can be shortened if agreed to by UH and Authority

Moratorium on any new lease or renewal of lease

Post-transition period

Authority assumes powers and responsibilities of DLNR and LUC (precedent – Kahoʻolawe island Reserve Commission; shorter than 5-years if agreed to by Authority, DLNR and LUC) over the lands in the Mauna Kea Reserve

Authority takes over day-to-day management (i.e. assumes the position of UH vis-à-vis the master lease)

UH is released from legal obligations, except for any previous lawsuits

Master lease

Remains in effect until end of term in 2033, along with sub-leases

Authority makes policy about land use and land management during transition period

Authority may enter into discussions with observatories during transition period

New lease(s) may be acted upon in post-transition period (from o/a 2028)

Supporting astronomy consistent with the mutual stewardship of Mauna Kea is a state priority