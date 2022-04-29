Mauna Kea Stewardship Bill Approved By Conference Committee
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Conferees approved the Conference Draft of House Bill 2024, resolving differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill.
(BIVN) – A State Legislative conference committee on Friday voted to recommend the latest version of House Bill 2024 be passed, which will create the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority.
House and Senate conferees agreed to and approved a Conference Draft (CD) of the bill. The Hawaiʻi House majority website summarized the draft:
11-member Authority, appointed by Governor and confirmed by Senate (DLNR, UH Board of Regents, Hawaii Island Mayor, observatories’ representative, 5 citizens (land management, education, business/finance, lineal descendant practitioner, cultural practitioner), 2 citizens (from list submitted by senate president and speaker of the house; UH Hilo chancellor non-voting ex-officio) The Chair is appointed by the Governor from members (other than DLNR, UH, Mayor and observatory representative)
5-year transition period (from confirmation of members)
UH handles day-to-day management
Authority stands up, plans for the future, establishes processes and rules
Reports to Legislature
Recommends creation of a Mauna Kea Reserve (which lands, purposes)
May enter into any work intended to prepare for post-transition period
Transition period can be shortened if agreed to by UH and Authority
Moratorium on any new lease or renewal of lease
Post-transition period
Authority assumes powers and responsibilities of DLNR and LUC (precedent – Kahoʻolawe island Reserve Commission; shorter than 5-years if agreed to by Authority, DLNR and LUC) over the lands in the Mauna Kea Reserve
Authority takes over day-to-day management (i.e. assumes the position of UH vis-à-vis the master lease)
UH is released from legal obligations, except for any previous lawsuits
Master lease
Remains in effect until end of term in 2033, along with sub-leases
Authority makes policy about land use and land management during transition period
Authority may enter into discussions with observatories during transition period
New lease(s) may be acted upon in post-transition period (from o/a 2028)
Supporting astronomy consistent with the mutual stewardship of Mauna Kea is a state priority
Reuse of decommissioned sites to be prioritized for any new facilities over undeveloped lands
Viewing time for University of Hawaii to be negotiated in going forward leases o Priority given for viewing time projects that involves students, including Hawaiian language students
Going forward leases to encourage education, training, employment opportunities for local residents”
$350,000 to Imiloa astronomy center for astronomy-related education programs (K-12 public)
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Conferees approved the Conference Draft of House Bill 2024, resolving differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill.
(BIVN) – A State Legislative conference committee on Friday voted to recommend the latest version of House Bill 2024 be passed, which will create the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority.
House and Senate conferees agreed to and approved a Conference Draft (CD) of the bill. The Hawaiʻi House majority website summarized the draft:
11-member Authority,
appointed by Governor and confirmed by Senate (DLNR, UH Board of Regents, Hawaii Island Mayor, observatories’ representative, 5 citizens (land management, education, business/finance, lineal descendant practitioner, cultural practitioner), 2 citizens (from list submitted by senate president and speaker of the house; UH Hilo chancellor non-voting ex-officio) The Chair is appointed by the Governor from members (other than DLNR, UH, Mayor and observatory representative)
5-year transition period (from confirmation of members)
Post-transition period
Master lease
Supporting astronomy consistent with the mutual stewardship of Mauna Kea is a state priority