(BIVN) – A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to a twenty-year prison term for the death of 63 year-old Rhonda Freedman on a Kona highway in 2022.
Prosecutors announced on Tuesday that Trevor Shoemaker-Hassey of Kona was sentenced last Thursday in Kona Circuit Court.
Shoemaker-Hassey entered a “No Contest” plea to the charge of Manslaughter in relation to Freedman’s death, which occurred on July 17, 2022 near the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Akina Place in Kona. Shoemaker-Hassey was also ordered to pay $13,526.14 in restitution.
From a news release issued by Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
According to police reports, Shoemaker-Hassey’s minor-aged female passenger said that Shoemaker-Hassey had consumed alcohol and taken Xanax prior to the collision. An intoxilyzer screening indicated that Shoemaker-Hassey had a breath alcohol concentration of .071. The event data recorder indicated that Shoemaker-Hassey’s Nissan Rogue was traveling at 60 mph, 15 mph faster than the posted speed limit, and that his vehicle turned into the oncoming lane before colliding with the Nissan Versa being operated by Freedman.
On August 12, 2024, Shoemaker-Hassey appeared in Kona Circuit Court where he entered a “No Contest” plea to the charge of Manslaughter (recklessly caused the death of another person). On November 4, 2024, members of the Freedman family provided input to the Court during the sentencing hearing. The sentencing hearing was then continued to December 5, 2024 in regards to restitution.
Manslaughter is a class A felony offense punishable by a maximum penalty of a twenty-year prison term.
The case was initiated by Kona Patrol. Lieutenant Erich Jackson, Kona Patrol, who was off duty at the time, was the first officer on-scene. The felony investigation was led by Detective Len Hamakado, Area II Criminal Investigation Section, and Sergeant Jason Foxworthy, Puna Patrol, formerly of the Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chase Murray.
“Impaired and distracted driving remains one of the greatest public safety concerns on Hawai‘i Island. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Freedman ‘ohana and we hope that this result offers them some sense of closure,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “This would not be possible without the hard work of our police, prosecutors, and victim advocates.”
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
