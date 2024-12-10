(BIVN) – A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to a twenty-year prison term for the death of 63 year-old Rhonda Freedman on a Kona highway in 2022.

Prosecutors announced on Tuesday that Trevor Shoemaker-Hassey of Kona was sentenced last Thursday in Kona Circuit Court.

Shoemaker-Hassey entered a “No Contest” plea to the charge of Manslaughter in relation to Freedman’s death, which occurred on July 17, 2022 near the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Akina Place in Kona. Shoemaker-Hassey was also ordered to pay $13,526.14 in restitution.

From a news release issued by Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: