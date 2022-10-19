(BIVN) – A community meeting will be held this weekend on the current status of Mauna Loa volcano.

On Saturday, October 22, officials with the the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense will participate in the public meeting, to be held at the Ocean View Community Center at 92-8924 Leilani Circle, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“During the meeting, USGS scientists will provide an update and background information on Mauna Loa to the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates community,” the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote.

A flyer for the meeting features civil defense head Talmadge Magno and HVO Scientist-In-Charge Ken Hon as speakers.

“Mauna Loa is not erupting and there are no signs of an imminent eruption at this time,” scientists continue to say in their daily update. “However, Mauna Loa continues to be in a state of heightened unrest as indicated by increased earthquake activity and inflation of the summit.”