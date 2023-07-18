(BIVN) – The National Park Service announced on Tuesday afternoon that most of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will close by 5 p.m. on July 18, “before Tropical Storm Calvin makes landfall on Hawaiʻi Island.”

Although the park will close for recreational use, guests with reservations at Volcano House and Kilauea Military Camp will still be able to access lodging.

Park closures and program cancellations include:

Chain of Craters Road to the coast and the Kulanaokuaiki Campground

Crater Rim Drive past Kilauea Military Camp

All backcountry areas

Kīlauea Visitor Center will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and may remain closed through Wednesday, July 19

Tuesday night’s After Dark in the Park program is rescheduled for August 22

All ranger programs are canceled through Wednesday, July 19

Nāmakanipaio Campground, managed by the Volcano House, is closed. The A-frame cabins will remain open for reservation holders. Call (808) 756-9625 for more information.

Mauna Loa Road from Highway 11 to the lookout, including Kīpukapuaulu Trail, the day use area and Tree Molds

The National Park Service says staff are monitoring the weather forecast closely and will evaluate conditions Wednesday morning. Any changes in access will be announced.