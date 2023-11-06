(BIVN) – A new outdoor event venue has come to the Hilton Waikoloa Village.

On Monday, the resort introduced Naupaka Point, a “flexible gathering space fit for anything from intimate receptions to expansive gatherings” with “stunning panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.”

A news release provided some details, and photos, of the new venue:

Naupaka Point sits on a 34,000-square-foot oceanfront parcel, adjacent to the coastal walking path that traverses the shoreline fronting the hotel. The lawn is perfect for events basked in the glow of a Kohala Coast sunset, from luxurious weddings to high-caliber corporate events. The venue is also ideal for smaller intimate gatherings or exciting team building activities. The space can hold up to 1,000 for receptions and up to 750 for lunch and dinner events.