(BIVN) – A new outdoor event venue has come to the Hilton Waikoloa Village.
On Monday, the resort introduced Naupaka Point, a “flexible gathering space fit for anything from intimate receptions to expansive gatherings” with “stunning panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.”
A news release provided some details, and photos, of the new venue:
Naupaka Point sits on a 34,000-square-foot oceanfront parcel, adjacent to the coastal walking path that traverses the shoreline fronting the hotel. The lawn is perfect for events basked in the glow of a Kohala Coast sunset, from luxurious weddings to high-caliber corporate events. The venue is also ideal for smaller intimate gatherings or exciting team building activities. The space can hold up to 1,000 for receptions and up to 750 for lunch and dinner events.
With flexible set up options, the expert events team at Hilton Waikoloa Village can create any outdoor ambiance imaginable at Naupaka Point. The resort’s culinary team provides catering featuring the flavors of the islands, and ADA access is provided by shuttle. Mobile restrooms are also available.
With more than 120,000 square feet of onsite meeting, pre-function and exhibit facilities, Hilton Waikoloa Village boasts the largest meetings and convention space among the Hawaiian Islands beyond Honolulu. Larger events thrive in the Grand Ballroom that can hold up to 2,400 guests with its unique two-tiered seating, or in the Kohala and Kona Ballrooms which both offer flexible partitioning options. Smaller venues such as the Water’s Edge Boardroom features floor-to-ceiling views of the saltwater lagoon, perfect for memorable meetings that demand an inspiring setting.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - Naupaka Point sits on a 34,000-square-foot oceanfront parcel, adjacent to the coastal walking path that traverses the shoreline fronting the hotel.