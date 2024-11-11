(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are investigating the death of an elderly man who was killed over the weekend after he was struck by a van in a Puna driveway.

Police say 79-year-old George D. Coit of Kea‘au died following a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning, November 10.

Coit was fatally struck in the driveway to a residence in the 15-2700 block of Maiko Street in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision near Pāhoa.

According to police:

Responding to a 11:55 a.m. call, police determined that a 50-year old man from Kea‘au was operating a white 2008 Ford Econoline van when he struck Coit in the driveway. Coit was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 3:40 p.m.



The operator of the van was not injured.



At this time, police do not believe alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in this investigation.



The Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation. If anyone has information regarding this collision they may contact Officer Johnathan Rapoza at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Johnathan.Rapoza@hawaiicounty.gov.

Because the collision did not occur on a public roadway, police say it is not counted as a fatality for statistical purposes. So far in 2024, that number is at 27.