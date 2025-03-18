(BIVN) – Another government employee union has signed an agreement with the County of Hawaiʻi, finalizing a settlement over hazard pay during COVID-19.

On Monday, the United Public Workers (UPW) AFSCME, Local 646, AFL-CIO announced it had reached the settlement agreement with the County regarding pay for frontline workers “who endured heightened risks during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the union wrote.

Earlier this month, COVID-19 hazard pay agreements were signed with the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association (HGEA) and Hawaiʻi Fire Fighters Association (HFFA).

From the UPW news release:

Under the terms of the agreement, approximately 600 UPW workers in Bargaining Unit 1, including those who have since retired, will receive 15 percent of their hourly base rate or temporary assignment pay rate for all hours worked between March 4, 2020 and March 24, 2022. This settlement recognizes the sacrifices and commitment of workers who performed essential duties for their communities in the face of unprecedented health and safety challenges. The agreement was overwhelmingly approved by the affected members, with eighty-two percent voting in favor of ratification.

“Our members showed up every day, risking their own health to keep the island running during a time of crisis,” said UPW State Director Kalani Werner. “This settlement is a step toward acknowledging their dedication and the sacrifices they made for their neighbors.”