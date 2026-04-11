(BIVN) – The following Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Katie Mulliken, was released prior to episode 44 at the Kīlauea summit.

Past “Volcano Watch” articles have summarized the episodic lava fountaining eruptions in Kīlauea’s recent history—within the past couple hundred years. A look further back in the geologic record reveals that several lava fountaining eruptions similar to the ongoing one in Halemaʻumaʻu occurred within Kīlauea caldera within the past 500 years. The Puʻuʻōʻō (1983–1986) and Maunaulu (1969) eruptions began with lava fountaining episodes like the ones on display intermittently at Kīlauea summit for over the past year. These eruptions took place on the East Rift Zone, whereas the Kīlauea Iki (1959) eruption took place in a small crater next to Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera). There, lava fountains built Puʻupuaʻi, a hill of tephra similar to the growing tephra mound from the ongoing eruption, on the crater rim.

No other puʻus exist on the caldera rim, but geologic deposits of tephra fall mapped in Kīlauea’s summit region indicate that high lava fountains erupted within Kaluapele around the years 1500, 1650, and in the first two decades of the 1800s. These are part of a larger suite of deposits called the Keanakākoʻi Tephra, which retired USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Don Swanson spent much of his career characterizing. Most of the Keanakākoʻi Tephra was created by fundamentally different types of explosive activity involving groundwater, making them unlikely to occur now. But within the Keanakākoʻi Tephra, three discrete deposits suggest that similar high lava fountains erupted previously within Kaluapele. The oldest is a deposit formed of pieces of tephra that consist of more than 95% bubbles—essentially a lava foam called reticulite—that erupted around 500 years ago and is present below ground in areas of the Volcano Golf Course subdivision and Volcano village. Named unit B, the eruption that produced this deposit occurred after formation of the present-day caldera, though the caldera was probably much deeper than it is currently. These lava fountains could have been associated with lava flows within the caldera, similar to how the ongoing eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu produces tephra and lava flows inside the caldera. Around the time of this eruption, there was a brief eruption near Kilauea Military Camp, and the unit B tephra is found both below and above this lava flow.