(BIVN) – Episode 23 in the ongoing eruption of Kīlauea volcano is about to begin.

Precursory activity has been underway for the past day. Intermittent lava spattering has been occurring in both vents at the summit. Large yellow flames have been seen in the north vent.

On Wednesday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Episode 23 was likely to begin at any time before Friday.

This story will be updated when the USGS HVO publishes its next daily update.