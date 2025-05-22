Big Island Video News

Next Episode In Kīlauea Eruption About To Begin
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Precursory activity leading up to Episode 23 is occurring at summit vents, with lava spattering and strong glow visible.

(BIVN) – Episode 23 in the ongoing eruption of Kīlauea volcano is about to begin. 

Precursory activity has been underway for the past day. Intermittent lava spattering has been occurring in both vents at the summit. Large yellow flames have been seen in the north vent.  

On Wednesday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Episode 23 was likely to begin at any time before Friday. 

USGS: “This reference map depicts the Kīlauea summit eruption within Halema‘uma‘u crater that began on December 23, 2024. As of this posting on May 21, the eruption continues episodically. Most of the map data included here were collected during a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory helicopter overflight on May 14, between episodes 21 and 22; for this reason, the provided statistics only reflect the first twenty-one episodes of the eruption.”

This story will be updated when the USGS HVO publishes its next daily update.