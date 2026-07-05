Kīlauea Volcano Update for Sunday, July 5th

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and inflation continues. The USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY.
The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Sunday morning that current forecast models suggest that lava fountaining episode 51 will occur sometime between July 9th and July 13th, although “further periods of slowed inflation or even deflation may delay the onset of the episode.”
From the Sunday morning summit observations by HVO:
Moderate to bright glow was continuously visible from the south vent overnight. Glow at the north vent brightened though the night, and it was much more consistent than most of the prior nights during the current eruptive pause.
Low-level seismic tremor continues during the current pause, with resumed, intermittent tremor bursts over the past day, likely in association with gas piston cycles in the eruptive vents. Earthquake activity beneath Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) remains low.
Kīlauea summit inflation continues, with tilt recovery presently at 9.3 microradians on the Uēkahuna (UWD) tiltmeter and gradually climbing. Summit deflation totaled 15.3 microradians on UWD during lava fountaining episode 50.
The sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate from the summit is likely now varying within a typical range of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes per day.