Kīlauea Volcano Update for Sunday, July 5th

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and inflation continues. The USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Sunday morning that current forecast models suggest that lava fountaining episode 51 will occur sometime between July 9th and July 13th, although “further periods of slowed inflation or even deflation may delay the onset of the episode.”

From the Sunday morning summit observations by HVO: