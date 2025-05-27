(BIVN) – The area of Hakalau is under a Mandatory 25% Water Restriction Notice, effective immediately and until further notice.
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply issued the notice on Tuesday, May 27th, for customers in the following affected areas:
- Hakalau
- Hawai‘i Belt Road between the 14- and 15.5- milemarkers
- Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19)
- Chin Chuck Road
- Hanamalo Loop, along with any side roads and lanes
Officials say the water restriction measures are needed “due significant reduction in spring flows and operational issues with the backup well.”
From the Department of Water Supply:
The 25% Water Restriction Notice aims to preserve water supplies to meet the community’s drinking, cooking, hygiene, and safety needs. Customers should stop irrigating, washing vehicles, and other unnecessary water uses while the water restriction is in effect. DWS is currently hauling water to meet customers’ essential needs and may have to implement stricter restrictions should conditions warrant.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAKALAU, Hawaiʻi - A Mandatory 25% Water Restriction Notice has been issued for customers in the affected area, effective immediately and until further notice.