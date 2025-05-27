(BIVN) – The area of Hakalau is under a Mandatory 25% Water Restriction Notice, effective immediately and until further notice.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply issued the notice on Tuesday, May 27th, for customers in the following affected areas:

Hakalau

Hawai‘i Belt Road between the 14- and 15.5- milemarkers

Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19)

Chin Chuck Road

Hanamalo Loop, along with any side roads and lanes

Officials say the water restriction measures are needed “due significant reduction in spring flows and operational issues with the backup well.”

From the Department of Water Supply: