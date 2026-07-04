USGS webcam shows the summit of Kīlauea on July 4, 2026.

Kīlauea Volcano Update for Saturday, July 4th

Big Island Video News

Jul 4, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Summit inflation has resumed and continues at a steady rate, scientists report.

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is currently paused, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY. 

Summit inflation resumed at the summit on Thursday evening after a multi-day pause, and continues at a steady rate. 

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Saturday said current forecast models “suggest that lava fountaining episode 51 will occur sometime between July 9 and 14.” The Observatory added that “further periods of slowed inflation or even deflation may delay the onset of the episode.” 

USGS webcam shows the summit of Kīlauea on July 4, 2026.

“Happy July 4th!” announced the Observatory on Saturday. “Sadly, monitoring data is not being updated on our website since just before noon yesterday. This issue probably will not be resolved until Monday.”  

The Observatory said it continues to get data internally.  

Overnight webcam views showed glow at both the north and south eruptive vents, the Observatory reported. “Low-level seismic tremor continues during the current pause, but as of this morning tremor bursts are no longer being detected,” the HVO said. “Earthquake activity beneath Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) remains low.”  

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USGS webcam shows the summit of Kīlauea on July 4, 2026.
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